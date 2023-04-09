Oyen emergency department returns to 24-hour service

After reducing hours for the last three months due to a nursing staff shortage, Oyen's emergency department is now open 24 hours.

ER hours were reduced at the Big Country Hospital in the east-central Alberta community in mid-January, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alberta Health Services now says it has secured nursing coverage, allowing it to also re-open five of its 10 acute care beds.

AHS said it continues to recruit, to fill vacancies at the facility – and it thanked the community for its patience and understanding.