CALGARY -- RCMP say two people wanted in connection with the discovery of a man's body near Springbank may be in the Edmonton area.

The body was found Sunday off a rural road near the Springbank Airport.

Police haven't released the victim's name, but said his car, a bronze-coloured 2013 Kia Optima with license plate E22149, remains missing and they believe the suspects may have it.

Robert Gordon Daignault, 51, is described as being 175 centimetres (5-foot-9) tall and weighing 84 kilograms (185 pounds). He has hazel eyes and a bald head.

Trista Nadene Tinkler, 34, is described as being 167 centimetres (5-foot-6) and 69 kilograms (154 pounds). She has red hair and green eyes.

Police say the pair may be armed and dangerous.

Tinkler has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, theft of credit card, and failure to comply with appearance notice or promise to appear.

Daignault is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, theft of credit card, failure to comply with appearance notice or promise to appear and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.