Parkland refinery returns to normal operations after unplanned January shutdown
Parkland Corp. says its refinery in Burnaby, B.C., returned to normal operations on March 29.
The company says the return comes after an unplanned shutdown on Jan. 12 due to extreme cold weather.
Parkland chief executive Bob Espey says that during the shutdown the company accelerated maintenance and refining optimization work that had been scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.
The company says the Burnaby refinery produces about 25 per cent of Greater Vancouver's gasoline and about 30 per cent the jet fuel for the Vancouver International Airport.
As a result of the shutdown, Parkland says it expects the refinery will report composite utilization of about 20 per cent and an adjusted EBITDA loss between $60 million and $65 million for the first quarter 2024.
Parkland says it expects $300 million to $320 million in total adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
You may be eligible for LifeLabs class-action lawsuit, but you need to apply soon
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
Idaho man to be tried for 3 deaths including children who were called 'zombies'
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Carbon tax protest set up near highway west of Calgary
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax are setting up a rally west of Calgary.
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Alex Murdaugh faces a South Carolina judge for punishment a final time
Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
Invaders from underground are coming in cicada-geddon. It's the biggest bug emergence in centuries
Trillions of evolution's bizarro wonders, red-eyed periodical cicadas that have pumps in their heads and jet-like muscles in their rears, are about to emerge in numbers not seen in decades and possibly centuries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Carbon Tax protest to affect traffic near downtown Monday: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service said there will be traffic disruptions in Oliver and Westmount between noon and 4 p.m.
-
Red-hot Oilers visit Blues Monday night
During the first month of the season, the Edmonton Oilers didn't look like a playoff team, and Connor McDavid didn't look like a scoring champion.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge increases rebates for Clean Energy Improvement Program
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
-
Broncos rally in third to deliver 4-3 defeat to Hurricanes in Swift Current
Conor Geekie scored the winning goal at 17:46 of the third period as the Broncos edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3. Saturday night in a game played in Swift Current.
-
Lethbridge blanked in playoff opener as Swift Current wins 3-0
The Hurricanes dominated play in the last two periods of their playoff opener against the Broncos Friday night, but they drew a blank on the scoreboard as Swift Current took a one-game series lead with a 3-0 victory.
Vancouver
-
Here are some of the costs increasing in B.C. as of April 1
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.
-
Rescuers look for improved tides this week in effort to save orphaned B.C. whale
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
-
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
Vancouver Island
-
Here are some of the costs increasing in B.C. as of April 1
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.
-
Rescuers look for improved tides this week in effort to save orphaned B.C. whale
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
-
Man stabbed to death in downtown Victoria, police say
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
Saskatoon
-
A former SaskEnergy employee who claimed his cancer was linked to gas exposure has died
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
-
Saskatoon downtown pushes to ban street performers from using amps
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
Regina
-
'Celebrating culture': Youth soccer tournament gives players World Cup experience
A youth soccer tournament in Regina is giving players the FIFA World Cup treatment.
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
-
Weyburn police warn of increase in Bitcoin scams
Weyburn Police are reporting an increase of Bitcoin-related fraud in their community — and warning members to be on the lookout for similar scams.
Toronto
-
Ontario drivers to see higher prices at the pumps amid carbon tax increase
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
-
The total solar eclipse is just a week away. Here's where to watch in Toronto and southern Ontario
A rare total solar eclipse will cast a shadow over Ontario in just a week. Here are some of the best places in the Toronto area and surrounding southern Ontario regions to watch the celestial show.
-
Shooting in midtown Toronto leaves 1 person injured
One person has been injured following a shooting in midtown Toronto on Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Annual electricity rate hike takes effect in Quebec
The annual increase in residential electricity rates, capped at three per cent, takes effect in Quebec.
-
Steelworkers union calls for clean-up of traffic signal industry
The united steelworkers union is calling for changes to the road signage industry, saying it doesn't want to see any more road signallers injured or killed on the job.
-
Petapan Treaty: Indigenous groups deplore 'impasse' with Quebec
One year after the Quebec government set itself a deadline to conclude a treaty with three Innu communities in the Côte-Nord and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions, the Indigenous groups concerned have come out to denounce what they are calling an 'impasse.'
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border crossing 'near standstill' over anti-carbon tax protest
Hundreds of cars and trucks lined either side of the highway at the Nova Scotia–New Brunswick border Monday morning as anti-carbon tax campaigners took their protest to the land crossing.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Prices at the pumps jump in the Maritimes following carbon tax increase
Motorists in all three Maritime provinces are paying more for gas and diesel following an increased carbon tax on fuel.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
-
RCMP planning possible detours ahead of carbon tax protests Monday
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
-
Winnipeg gas station robbed at knifepoint, man and woman charged
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
Ottawa
-
A look at some of the April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some of the April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa on Monday.
-
Ottawa Mission anticipates a record number of Easter meals to be served
The Ottawa Mission is on pace to break another record number of Easter meals served.
-
Gas prices increase on Monday in Ottawa due to carbon tax hike
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in. A protest against the federal carbon tax is scheduled for Monday in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Situation in Onaping Falls resolved, Sudbury police say
The situation that drew a large police presence to the Onaping Falls area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday has been resolved.
Barrie
-
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
-
Barrie Colts lose controversial game two in Oshawa
The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.
-
Markham man busted for stunt driving in Oro-Medonte
Police pulled over a driver and charged him with stunt driving in a 90 km/h zone.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people taken to hospital following collision in Woodstock
Woodstock police say multiple people were transported to hospital following a collision at an intersection early Monday morning.
-
Report of prowler in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a prowler in Kitchener.
-
Drayton community honours grocery store worker following sudden passing
The Easter long weekend is feeling a lot different for the Ford family this year.
London
-
Crews on scene of fire south of Strathroy
OPP are asking the public to avoid an area south of Strathroy due to a structure fire. Glendon Drive is closed between Wellington Avenue and Dugald Street.
-
Ontario drivers to see higher prices at the pumps amid carbon tax increase
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
-
The federal minimum wage went up as of April 1. Here's what you need to know
The federal minimum wage has increased. Here's what you need to know.
Windsor
-
Flames engulf house in Blenheim
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Blenheim.
-
WPS will have 'visible presence' at planned protest
According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.