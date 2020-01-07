CALGARY -- Visitors to Banff National Park will soon be able to reserve their spot ahead of time for the shuttle between Lake Louise and Moraine Lake.

Parks Canada will begin accepting reservations for seats on the shuttle on April 1.

Bookings will be available through Parks Canada – Getting around the Lake Louise area.

Previously, seats on the shuttles were available on a 'first-come, first-served' basis at the Lake Louise lakeshore.