Parks in Airdrie and Calgary promote mental well-being with weekend events

Peace in the Park returned to Airdrie, Alta., on Saturday, aiming to "shine a spotlight on the extraordinary efforts of community heroes and helpers."

The Thumbs Up Foundation, a mental-health advocacy group, put on the noon-to-nine event in Nose Creek Park for the second year running.

And this year, it ran as the City of Airdrie proclaimed September "Mental Resiliency Awareness Month."

"We started as a result of our youngest son Braden's suicide in September of 2015. We started with the intention that if we could save one family from having to go through the devastation that suicide creates not just on us as a family, but our community ... we created it to fill in some of the gaps," Thumbs Up founder Kim Titus said.

"It's critical to talk about this.

"That's where the future lies -- to break down the silos and the barriers that exist to create that unity in the community. There's more than one road that leads to healing and helping -- there's no cookie-cutter approach.

"It's meeting with them and finding out how you can help them."

Braden Titus

On Saturday, Peace in the Park was set to host mental-health professionals and information about available resources, as well as food, live music and activities for adults and kids alike.

American Idol finalist Leah Marlene was set to perform.

Meanwhile, a ways south of Peace in the Park, Calgary's Parks Foundation cut the ribbon on the Brawn Family Foundation Rotary Park on Saturday.

The new park is dedicated to enhancing mental health and supporting youth.

It's located adjacent to the Summit: Marian and Jim Sinneave Centre for Youth Resilience, at 1205 17A St. N.W.

Music and entertainment were set to be provided at this event on Saturday as well, along with words from park donors, the mayor and others.

With files from Mark Villani