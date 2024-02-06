CALGARY
    Pathways and painted trash cans: Okotoks seeks artists for public art projects

    The Town of Okotoks is searching for artists to help beautify the community through a number of public art projects.

    Officials say submissions are now open for five opportunities for artists to showcase their work while contributing to the town's vibrant art scene.

    The areas include:

    • Seasonal window murals (summer and winter) at the municipal centre;
    • Safe pathway murals to increase public safety in Okotoks (nine locations);
    • An Indigenous-themed mural at the Arts & Learning Campus Plaza;
    • Murals to decorate elevator doors at the Rotary Performing Arts Centre; and
    • Designing and painting garbage bins at the Okotoks recreation centre.

    “Through these projects, artists will help weave our town's cultural tapestry, fostering a deeper connection between art and community," said Allan Boss, Okotoks' culture and heritage team leader in a statement.

    "I can't wait to see the results."

    Submissions will be accepted from both local and Alberta artists who are passionate about creating art, officials said.

    Guidelines and further information can be found online.

