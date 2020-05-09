CALGARY -- Two more businesses operating in Calgary have been found to be in violation of the province's rules designed to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

The Purple Perk, a coffee shop in Mission, and an in-home hair salon in Capitol Hill, both received notice from Alberta Health Services this week for breaking a number of health orders.

The coffee shop's notice of closure of dine-in service order says officials ordered the business to close dine-in and patio service immediately. "Customers were sitting on the patio of Purple Perk, consuming beverages in Purple Perk cups."

The order given to the hair salon, operating at a home located at 1620 24 Ave. N.W., said a health inspector attended the home and discovered the operator was offering hair care services.

Authorities say both businesses were acting in contravention to the COVID-19 public health orders established by Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

Food being prepared in Calgary garage

Health officials also closed down a home-based business that did not have a proper food handling permit. To make matters worse, inspectors found the owners were preparing food in an unapproved kitchen located in the garage.

"This is in violation of Section 3(2) of the Food Regulation, AR 31/2006 which states that: Subject to section 2(2) and Parts 3 and 5, no person shall handle food except in an approved food establishment," the order reads.

The owner of the business, located at 52 Skyview Shores Cove N.E., was told to immediately close the establishment, discard any and all food, remove all cooking equipment and utensils from the garage and obtain a valid food permit.