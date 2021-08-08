CALGARY -- One by one, names of fallen peacekeepers were read aloud at a quiet ceremony in Calgary’s Peacekeepers Park.

The families of fallen soldiers were in attendance to remember them at the 19th annual event.

“This is for the families of the fallen,” said Rick Wright, national president of the Canadian Association of Veterans of United Nations Peacekeeping (CAVUNP).

“It’s not for me, it’s not for anybody else that has served, it’s for the families because they are the ones that lost their children.”

Murray Marshall lost his son Spr. Stephen Marshall in 2009. He says the support he receives everyday, is what help keeps his son’s memory alive.

“The support I have received from the people standing beside me was amazing,” said Marshall.

“They’ve gone there ahead of me and still had the strength to be there for me.”

Helen Keller lost her son Cpl. Bryce Keller in 2006. She says the park in Garrison Green is a special place to remember Bryce and that other Canadians need to remember those who have fallen.

“It is a way to honour them and remember them and I’m sure glad that they do, as we’re here with everybody else.”

For Karen Shilson, her nephew’s death brings back painful emotions, wishing she could see him again.

“He was just an awesome kid,” said Shilson, who held back tears.

“It’s just a day to remember all our kids, everyone we lost, that’s it.”

Wright says more than 130,000 Canadians have served on peacekeeping missions since 1948.

Peacekeepers Park in Calgary has the names of 329 fallen men and women written on its walls.

The Sunday closest to Aug. 9 is selected as Peacekeepers Day because on Aug. 9, 1974, Canada experienced it’s largest single day loss, when nine Canadian peacekeepers were killed when their Buffalo aircraft was shot down over the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon.