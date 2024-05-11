Fatal crash impacts traffic in northeast Calgary Saturday

One person has died in a collision along Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard Northeast.

It happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Alberta Health Service says four others were injured in the crash.

Police say two of the injured were children who were transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The road at Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard Northeast has been closed and traffic is being re-routed.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they become available …