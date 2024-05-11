CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fatal crash impacts traffic in northeast Calgary Saturday

    One person died in a collision along Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard Northeast on May 11, 2024. (Source: X/@yyctransportation) One person died in a collision along Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard Northeast on May 11, 2024. (Source: X/@yyctransportation)
    Share

    One person has died in a collision along Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard Northeast.

    It happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

    Alberta Health Service says four others were injured in the crash.

    Police say two of the injured were children who were transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

    The road at Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard Northeast has been closed and traffic is being re-routed.

    This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they become available …

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News