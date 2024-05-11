Calgary police issue Canada-wide warrant after man removes ankle monitor

Calgary police issued Canada-wide warrants for a 37-year-old man they say removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and left his approved residence.

Police say Michael James Robertson was last known to be in the 4500 block of Builders Road Southeast on Friday; they later found his ankle monitor in the community of Applewood.

Robertson is described as 6’1” tall, weighing about 260 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos including under both eyes and on his neck.

Police say he was declared a long-term offender and is serving a seven-year long-term supervision order under the supervision of Correctional Service of Canada, with assistance from the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program.

The charges related to the long-term service order are primarily from offences in Saskatchewan, including:

Robbery;

Disguise with intent;

Arson with disregard for human life;

Carry a concealed weapon;

Assault;

Assault with a weapon;

Careless use of a firearm;

Weapon or prohibited device;

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order;

Mischief in relation to property; and

Failure to comply with a recognizance.

If you have any information about where Robertson is call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.