A man died after he was hit by a school bus on a highway on the Kainai First Nation on Thursday morning.

Blood Tribe police responded to the crash at Highway 509, near Highway 2, at about 6:00 a.m.

Police say a school bus was travelling south on the highway when it collided with a pedestrian.

The man was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver was the only person on the bus at the time and was not injured.

Highway 509 near Standoff was closed for the investigation but has since been reopened.

Police say the incident is not considered criminal in nature and the identity of the pedestrian is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800.