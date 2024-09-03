Pedestrian injured after being hit by a car in the Beltline

A pedestrian was injured after they were hit by a car in the Beltline area in Calgary Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of 12 Avenue S.W. just before 8 p.m.

Police blocked off the scene in the westbound lanes.

EMS says one patient, a woman, was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a brown, Honda four-door car with a damaged windshield remained at the scene and will not be charged.

Police have not released any information about the incident.