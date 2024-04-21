Pedestrian struck in Sunday morning Centre Street collision dies

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Centre Street has died.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. at Centre Street and Samis Rd N.E.,when a collision before a woman in her-20s was struck by white two-door sport coupe travelling north and driven by a man in his mid-20s.

The woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, and pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene. Police say impairment and excessive speed aren't considered factors.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.