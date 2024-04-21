CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian struck in Sunday morning Centre Street collision dies

    Part of Centre Street was closed overnight as police investigated after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The bridge reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday morning. (Photo: X@yyctransportation) Part of Centre Street was closed overnight as police investigated after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The bridge reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday morning. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)
    Share

    A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Centre Street has died.

    The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. at Centre Street and Samis Rd N.E.,when a collision before a woman in her-20s was struck by white two-door sport coupe travelling north and driven by a man in his mid-20s.

    The woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, and pronounced dead a short time later.

    The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene. Police say impairment and excessive speed aren't considered factors.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News