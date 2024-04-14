Person hospitalized following residential fire late Saturday night in northeast

One person was transported to hospital late Saturday evening after a fire at a residence on the 50 block of Anaheim Green N.E.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed that the victim was in serious, but non-life threatening condition, after being transported at around 11:20 p.m.

A Calgary Fire Department battalion chief said the fire caused extensive damage to the garage in particular, which was blown off its foundation.

"Around 11 p.m. last night we heard a big blast – explosion -- just like a big slam on our door," said neighbour Bernardo Ducay. "And then we went outside and we saw the garage door blew all the way on the other street."