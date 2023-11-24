Person stabbed during fight at Market Mall sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A person was stabbed during a fight at Market Mall in Calgary on Friday afternoon that saw three people taken to hospital, including one in life-threatening condition, and four people taken into custody.

Police were called to the mall around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a fight. They say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with serious injuries "consistent with stab wounds."

Another victim was also injured during the fight.

EMS confirmed three people in total were transported to hospital, including one in life-threatening condition and two others in non-life threatening condition.

Police said the people involved in the fight were known to each other and this was not a random attack.

During an interview on Friday, Staff Sgt. Lon Brewster with the Calgary Police Service said the fight involved two groups, but that the incident was not gang-related.

“This was two opposing groups that had some issues with each other that chose to try and settle that within the confines of the mall rather than somewhere else,” Brewster said.

Police have cordoned off an area inside Market Mall near the east entrance following a stabbing Friday afternoon.



Blood is splattered on the floors as shoppers walk past. #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/PEgw9jGFYx — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) November 24, 2023

Four people were taken into custody, including one person who required medical attention and was later taken to hospital.

Police believe everyone involved in the incident has been arrested.

Police arrested a suspect who was later taken to hospital by EMS following an incident at Market Mall on Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo: Keith McDonald, CTV News)

The incident occurred during a busy Black Friday shopping day, with hundreds of people inside the mall at the time.

Security teams and police taped off an area near the east entrance where blood was splattered on the floor. A knife was also collected and taken away in a plastic bag.

Officers were expected to be at the mall for a couple of hours while they investigated.

With files from CTV News Calgary’s Mark Villani