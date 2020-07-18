CALGARY -- Fire officials say an unattended pot on the stove inside a Calgary home led to a blaze that sent one person to hospital.

Crews were called to the home, on Montrose Crescent N.E., at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

They found a small fire in the kitchen that started when someone inside the home left a pot unattended.

It was quickly dealt with, but it caused a significant amount of smoke that drifted down into the basement of the home.

A tenant living downstairs needed to be taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Two cats inside the home were found and will be okay. Both animals were taken to a shelter to be cared for while the owner remains in hospital.

The residents are expected to be able to return home once it has been properly ventilated.