Pharaoh Lake area closed to public after bear found eating carcass of another bear

A dead bear, the appearance of more bears and then one of those bears eating the dead bear have led Parks Canada to shut down a sizeable bit of Banff backcountry.

Parks Canada says the trail connecting Pharaoh Lake, Black Rock Lake and Sphinx Lake and the surrounding area will be closed from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31.

"Parks Canada staff responded to a report of a bear carcass that had been discovered in the Pharaoh Lake area. Parks Canada received reports of other bears spotted in the area. Parks Canada has implemented an area closure to ensure public safety," Parks Canada said in an emailed statement.

An area closure bulletin on Parks Canada's website states "black bear on a carcass in the area," as the reason for the closure.

In its statement, Parks Canada confirmed it was the same bear carcass.

"Parks Canada staff observed a black bear, on the carcass of another black bear (both black in colour)," it said.

The discovery was made on Sept. 28.

Multiple helicopters could be seen coming and going in that area that day.

"There was helicopter activity in the Pharoah Lake area on Sept. 28 as Parks Canada staff flew out to verify there was a carcass on the trail and inform any hikers/campers in the area of the closure and bear activity," Parks Canada said.

It also states a violation of the closure can result in a fine of up to $25,000.

"Parks Canada is asking the public to respect the area closure and exercise caution when hiking in the backcountry," Parks Canada said.

"We also remind the public to continue practising wildlife safety and do not leave children and pets unsupervised. Please carry bear spray, secure all food and wildlife attractants, keep pets on-leash, respect all wildlife closures and report bear sightings as soon as possible to Banff Dispatch: 403-762-1470."

Parks Canada has a webpage on safe travel in bear country, at https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/mtn/ours-bears/securite-safety/ours-humains-bears-people.