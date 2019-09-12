The Calgary Police Service is attempting to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl on Labour Day after following her from a downtown CTrain station to Hillhurst.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl exited the 8 Street LRT station on the evening of Monday, September 2 at approximately 9 p.m. and was approached by a man. The two had a brief conversation and the girl began walking towards Kensington.

Police say the man followed the teen into Hillhurst and, when she stopped to sit on a bench in the 1200 block of Kensington Close N.W., he sexually assaulted her.

The sexual assault suspect is described as:

A man with light-brown skin

Having black hair and a moustache

Having a Hispanic accent

Investigators are looking to identify a potential witness who is believed to have conversed with the suspect and may have accepted a business card from him.

The potential witness is described as a Caucasian woman with dark hair.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or witness, or has information that could potentially assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.