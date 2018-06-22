A 46-year-old man entered a guilty plea in court to sexual assault charges on Friday in connection with his relationship with a teenage girl from 2007 to 2009.

Edwin Cay Arias was charged with sexual contact with a youth by a person in authority and sexual assault after his victim came forward with allegations against the high school teacher as an adult in 2017.

The inappropriate interactions between the Bishop McNally High School teacher and student began when the victim was 14 years old and ended when she was 16.

The Crown confirms Arias is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on November 29.