CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pickup truck, motorcycle collide in southeast Calgary

    calgary police, cps, cps generic
    Share

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious motor-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary.

    It happened at 36th Street and 50th Avenue S.E. just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    EMS says a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided and one patient is in critical, life-threatening condition.

    Police have a long stretch of road blocked off and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

    More details will be reported as they become available…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News