Pickup truck, motorcycle collide in southeast Calgary

Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious motor-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary.

It happened at 36th Street and 50th Avenue S.E. just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

EMS says a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided and one patient is in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police have a long stretch of road blocked off and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

More details will be reported as they become available…