CALGARY -- Two people face criminal charges in relation to manufacturing and passing counterfeit money in Pincher Creek and the Crowsnest area.

On Wednesday, March 4, the RCMP received information about the identity and whereabouts of two suspects who they believed were engaged in passing counterfeit bills around Pincher Creek, leading to the execution of a search warrant on a motor home.

There, police recovered counterfeit money, equipment for making counterfeit documents, stolen documents, and numerous pieces of credit card information.

Keely Edwards, 42, and 28-year-old Tyler Chislett were charged with Uttering Counterfeit Currency, Making Counterfeit Currency, Forgery, Possession of Credit Card Data, and Possession of Government Issued Documents.

Both men are scheduled for Pincher Creek court appearances later this month.

Anyone with information relating to these offences can call Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010. Anonymous tipsters can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.