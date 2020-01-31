CALGARY -- Two Pincher Creek men and one woman face charges following the execution of a search warrant Wednesday that recovered an Alberta Conservation Officer's disassembled pickup truck, firearms and substances police believe to be methamphetamine and other drugs.

The search warrant came as the result of an investigation into a Jan. 14 break-in at the home of an Alberta conservation officer.

53-year-old Daniel James Price faces one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of unsafe storage of a prohibited firearm, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, fail to comply with an undertaking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and abandoned vehicle on private property.

49-year-old Brenda Lynn Ferguson was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

25-year-old Dallas Adam Caron was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

After a judicial hearing, Price was held in custody. He's scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on Feb. 4 to speak to bail.

Ferguson was released on an appareance notice to appear in court on Mar. 3, 2020.

Caron was released on $1,000 no cash deposit to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on Feb. 11, 2020.