Plastic, not paper, health card promised by Alberta NDP

Alberta's paper health care ID cards are notoriously prone to ripping and crumpling (CTV News) Alberta's paper health care ID cards are notoriously prone to ripping and crumpling (CTV News)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina