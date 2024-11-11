Plumbing work led to fire at Saddle Ridge home, officials say
A home in the northeast Calgary community of Saddle Ridge was damaged in a fire on Sunday.
Officials say the fire at a home in the 0-100 block of Saddleridge Close N.E. broke out in the attic and was related to plumbing work that had been done the day before.
The roof of the home was significantly damaged and will need to be replaced.
No one was injured in the fire.
Mild forecast for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Calgary
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Canadians gathered Monday in cities and towns across the country to honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of the country's values and principles.
Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Trump names Stephen Miller to be deputy chief of policy in new administration
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration.
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
Alien-like signal from 2023 has been decoded. The next step is to figure out what it means
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
Twin port shutdowns risk more damage to Canadian economy: business groups
Business groups are raising concerns about the broad effects of another round of labour disruptions in the transport sector as Canada faces shutdowns at its two biggest ports.
Experts investigate possible tornado in Fergus, Ont.
A team of tornado experts is heading to Fergus, Ont. after a storm ripped through the area Sunday night.
Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people
Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.
Bleeding and in pain, a woman endured a harrowing wait for miscarriage care due to Georgia's restrictive abortion law
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision eliminated the federal right to abortion, miscarriage management has become trickier and in some cases, deadlier.
Edmonton
LIVE @ 10:45 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 10:45 A.M. MT Lest we forget: Remembrance Day events in and around Edmonton
Monday is Remembrance Day, a time to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.
WEATHER
Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures, but cloudy and a bit breezy
This is shaping up to be one of the warmest Remembrance Days in the past decade, at least, for temperatures.
Lethbridge
Southern Alberta Summer Games officially goes to Town of Taber
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
Hurricanes break open close games with 4 straight third-period goals to topple Warriors 7-3 in Moose Jaw
The Lethbridge Hurricanes broke open a close game with three goals in the first two minutes of the third period as they defeated the Warriors 7-3 in a game played Friday night in Moose Jaw.
Ski swap offers southern Alberta skiers deals on skis, boards, boots, helmets and more
There might not a lot snow just yet, but many southern Albertans are still itching to get outdoors.
Vancouver
LIVE
Watch Vancouver's 100th Remembrance Day ceremony here
Thousands of people are gathered in downtown Vancouver to observe the city’s 100th Remembrance Day ceremony.
Suspect arrested after 'waving around a knife' outside Vancouver school, police say
A suspect was arrested for allegedly brandishing a knife outside a Vancouver elementary school on Friday – just as the young students were heading home for the day.
-
Vancouver Island
Damage, power outages possible as 'intense' storm approaches B.C. coast: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast Sunday.
-
6 deer hit by vehicles in 6 hours on B.C. highways: ministry
Six deer were struck by vehicles in six different locations in a six-hour period on B.C. highways on Saturday, according to the transportation ministry.
-
Port employers 'refusing to bargain,' cut off talks in less than an hour: Union
The union for locked-out port workers in British Columbia says the BC Maritime Employers Association cut off talks in less than an hour Saturday, refusing to budge on a final offer that the union has so far rejected.
Saskatoon
RCMP searching for suspect after Sask. man injured in 'targeted' shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a farm-related incident in Montreal Lake.
-
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
-
Regina Rams win Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies
The Regina Rams claimed the Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatoon Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.
Regina
Here's what's happening in Regina for Remembrance Day
There will be two ceremonies taking place in Regina for Remembrance Day, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion.
-
'A part of history': Regina author's book tells story of own parents separated by war
Regina author Valerie Crowther is celebrating the release of her book ‘War Letters: Linking Lives in the Second World War.’
-
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
Toronto
What will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour mean for Toronto's economy?
Toronto is expected to see an economic boost to the tune of nearly $300 million thanks to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour, which will be making a stop in Canada’s largest city for a six-show run later this month.
-
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core
A man believed to be in his 40s has been rushed to a trauma centre following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
Montreal man facing first-degree murder in woman's death; accused was on bail after allegedly threatening her
A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats to a woman is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.
-
'National shame': country’s largest military cemetery could run out of funding
With fewer interments and rising maintenance fees, the money for Canada's largest military cemetery will run out in three to four years.
-
STM users can now text to report safety concerns
Montreal Metro passengers can now flag a safety concern by texting a new phone number launched by the STM.
Atlantic
Maritimers mark Remembrance Day under grey, rainy skies
Many Maritimers turned out in wet and windy weather Monday to remember those who have served, and continue to serve, in Canada's armed forces for Remembrance Day.
-
Cape Breton senior recalls life in German-occupied France, mother’s death during Second World War
A Cape Breton senior recalls her life in German-occupied France, and her mother’s death, during the Second World War.
-
'It is the most special place': Remembrance Day ceremony held in Ypres
Thousand of people gathered at the Menin Gate in the Ypres, Belgium for Monday’s Remembrance Day Ceremony.
Winnipeg
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Winnipeg and around Manitoba
Remembrance Day is today, and a number of ceremonies are taking place around the province to honour those who gave their lives to serve our country.
-
Murray Sinclair remembered by thousands at national commemorative service
A pillar in Canada’s history was honoured in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon, with thousands showing up to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the late Murray Sinclair.
-
Man identified in Winnipeg stabbing death, suspect charged
Winnipeg police have identified two men involved in a stabbing incident earlier this week.
Ottawa
Crowds gather at cenotaphs in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario to mark Remembrance Day
Crowds gathered in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday to honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of Canada.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa.
-
Expert encourages Ottawa to rethink approach to dog parks after west end park fiasco
After months of controversy surrounding a dog park in Ottawa's west end, a solution has been reached to divide the park in half.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Barrie
Barrie, Ont. man at centre of alleged $2.2 million stolen car scheme in Toronto
A Barrie man is at the centre of an alleged $2.2 million stolen used car scheme.
-
Wind alert issued for Simcoe County with gusts up to 80km/h
Environment Canada issued a weather alert for Barrie, Collingwood and surrounding areas, alerting residents about the wicked winds that are expected to pick up to 80 kilometres per hour in the afternoon hours.
-
Remembrance Day ceremony honouring veterans held in Barrie
Barrie residents gathered on Monday to honour Canada’s veterans and pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed for the country.
Kitchener
-
Man stabbed in neck at Guelph bar
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an attack at a bar in downtown Guelph.
-
London
Fatal crash near Thamesford: OPP
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Road 68/Highway 2 east of Thamesford around 7 p.m.
-
Remembrance Day 2024 in downtown London, Ont.
The events will start at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that forms up in front of the Delta London Armories, marches east on Dundas Street and turns north onto Waterloo Street to Dufferin Avenue, the west to the Cenotaph.
-
Windsor
Remembrance Day in Windsor, Ont.
Representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, wreath bearers, government officials, and members of the public will attend the Cenotaph at City Hall Square for the outdoor service.
-
Windsor Paralympic champion crowned inspirational speaker of the year
Windsor Paralympic champion, Danielle Campo, has been crowned the number one Inspirational Speaker of the Year for 2024 at the Inspirational Speaking Finals.
-
Alleged drunk driver arrested after passing out in vehicle, holding up traffic: CKPS
One person has been arrested after Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) received multiple complaints about an alleged drunk driver.