CALGARY
Calgary

    • Plumbing work led to fire at Saddle Ridge home, officials say

    A home in Saddle Ridge was damaged in fire on Nov. 10, 2024, that officials said was related to plumbing work conducted there the day before. A home in Saddle Ridge was damaged in fire on Nov. 10, 2024, that officials said was related to plumbing work conducted there the day before.
    A home in the northeast Calgary community of Saddle Ridge was damaged in a fire on Sunday.

    Officials say the fire at a home in the 0-100 block of Saddleridge Close N.E. broke out in the attic and was related to plumbing work that had been done the day before.

    The roof of the home was significantly damaged and will need to be replaced.

    No one was injured in the fire.

