Police at 'active crime scene' in southeast Calgary
Police are on scene at what they are calling an active crime scene in southeast Calgary.
The incident is taking place in the 2,000 block of 27 Street SE.
No official details have been released, but a CTV News camera captured video of a car that appears to have been hit by gunfire.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.
Quebec votes: Party leaders make last pitch in final hours of campaign
Quebec's major party leaders are making one final appeal to voters ahead of Monday's provincial election.
Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans
Researchers are calling for vigilance in a new study that outlines an obscure family of viruses that causes Ebola-like symptoms in certain monkeys, warning that one of these viruses could soon make the jump to humans.
Phone alerts U.S. responders after car hits tree, killing all 6 inside
A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said.
'Huge demand' could haunt Halloween supply issues amid trick-or-treating rebound
After two years of COVID-19 restrictions curbing Halloween, Canadians are expected to ramp up celebrations this year. But the rising cost of goods and ongoing supply chain issues could put a kink in demand for costumes, candy and decorations.
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
Growing wildfire closes regional park in Metro Vancouver
A regional park in Coquitlam remained closed Sunday as crews continued to battle a growing wildfire.
Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.
Bolsonaro, Lula head to runoff vote after polarizing Brazil election
Brazil's top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office..
Fort Myers 'oasis' community in tatters after Hurricane Ian as residents rebuild
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a tight-knit coastal community in Fort Myers is coming to grips with devastation at their doorstep — and is working together to rebuild.
Police respond to weapons situation on Rabbit Hill Road, ask residents to avoid area
Police are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area of Rabbit Hill Road SW just south of Ellerslie Road while police contain a residence where weapons may be present.
Alberta announces $20.8M to fight human trafficking
Alberta is committing $20.8 million over the next four years to fight human trafficking.
Community gathers to say goodbye to Scona Pool
Officials and community members will gather Sunday to bid farewell to Scona Pool after 65 years.
B.C. experts call for more to be done to counter COVID-19 misinformation about vaccines, ivermectin
Two Vancouver medical experts are calling for more to be done to counter the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, after a fresh warning was issued about taking ivermectin.
No rain relief in sight for crews battling Metro Vancouver park fire after 'warmest September in history'
After one of the driest months on record in Metro Vancouver, Environment Canada says it will be a week to 10 days before the region sees any rain.
B.C. man who installed hidden cameras in workplace bathrooms sentenced for voyeurism, child pornography
A B.C. man has been sentenced to one year in jail for voyeurism and child pornography, charges that stemmed in part from filming his colleagues and their children with "strategically placed" hidden cameras in workplace bathrooms.
Police respond as thousands gather for chaotic Dalhousie University homecoming parties
Thousands of party-goers filled several streets in Halifax Saturday night as part of unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming events, Halifax Regional Police say.
Over 48,000 customers still waiting for power to be restored in N.S. and P.E.I.
More than 48,000 customers were still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
Phone and internet service restoration still a priority in P.E.I. after Fiona
Nine days after Hurricane Fiona battered Prince Edward Island, tens of thousands remain without power, but with so many downed lines, electricity isn’t the only thing that needs to be fixed.
Mounties condemn teens' attempts at 'vigilante justice' against homeless in Campbell River
Mounties in Campbell River took to Facebook Saturday to express their frustration with teenagers "seeking to incite members of the community's homeless population" in the city's downtown core.
Free transit for cyclists in the capital region for Go By Bike Week
Cyclists in Greater Victoria can get free transit from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16 by using bus bike racks or showing their bike helmets when they board.
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
First blast of cold weather set to hit southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is set to get its first blast of cold weather this season as Environment Canada issued several weather advisories on Sunday.
Ontario's fallen firefighters honoured at in-person memorial service for first time in two years
Ontario’s fallen firefighters from the last two years were honoured during a memorial service in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.
Residents, businesses want answers, support after Eglinton Crosstown line delayed indefinitely
After more than a decade of dusty, noisy construction, people who live and operate businesses along Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue were looking forward to the new Crosstown light rail transit (LRT) line finally opening this fall.
5-alarm fire completely destroys Plateau building under construction
No one was injured in a major fire that ripped through and destroyed a building that was under construction in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough just after midnight on Sunday.
Police investigating 'unnecessary and unacceptable' behaviour during post-Panda Game party in Sandy Hill
Seven people have been arrested and dozens of tickets were handed out for open alcohol and excessive noise during Panda Game celebrations in Ottawa on Saturday. Police say they are investigating "unnecessary and unacceptable" behaviour.
Driver killed in crash at Luskville, Que. Dragway
The MRC des-Collines de l'Outaouais police say emergency crews responded to a call for an accident with injuries during a race at the Luskville Dragway just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
Pilot killed in crash involving amateur-built aircraft near Bancroft, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal accident involving an amateur-built aircraft north of Bancroft, Ont.
Police charge 28-year-old man with sexual assault
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault that took place on Thursday in Kitchener.
‘They make it look easy out there but it’s not’: Exchange students play ringette for first time
Exchange students from Spain got to try out a popular Canadian sport for the very first time on Saturday.
Communities come together for United Ukraine rally in Kitchener
The Waterloo-Wellington chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress held a ‘United for United Ukraine’ rally on Sunday afternoon.
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
Sault officer to face charges after cyclist seriously injured last year
Ontario's police watchdog lays charges against a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer for an incident which occurred last year.
Hundreds come out and run for a cure
CIBC'S Run for the Cure was hosted in many cities on Sunday, including in North Bay.
Sea Cadets in Sudbury kick off Cadet Week in Ontario
The Sudbury’s Sea Cadets took to the water this weekend where they learned all about what it takes to sail.
Advance polls open Monday for municipal election
Voters in Winnipeg can have their say early in this month's municipal election starting Monday.
Residential School Totem Pole raised in Assiniboine Park
Visitors to Assiniboine Park can now learn more about the history of Canada's residential schools at a newly-erected totem pole gifted to the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO).
'The variety is stunning': Art from the Attic sale brings art lovers to St. Vital Centre
Art lovers were down at St. Vital Centre Sunday afternoon hunting for some new pieces to hang up at home.
Renovation of SaskPower head offices enter final stage
SaskPower’s headquarters in Regina, with its curving contour, has been celebrated and studied in architectural circles for decades. Now, it’s being completely refurbished at a cost of $129 million.
'Run for the Cure' in Regina aims to end stigma surrounding breast cancer
The 31st annual Canadian Cancer Society Run for the Cure took place at Douglas Park on Oct. 2nd for the first time in two years.
Service dog sprayed with bear mace, Taser deployed: Regina police
An officer with the Regina Police Service (RPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) during a bear spray incident on Saturday evening.