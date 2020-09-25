CALGARY -- The Lethbridge Police Service says a number of improvised explosive devices were found during a search of a home Thursday afternoon.

Officials were called to the home on 16 Street South, which was under surveillance for a number of months because of suspected drug trafficking, on Sept. 24.

While officers were executing the search warrant, they found a number of "unknown items."

The LPS Explosive Disposal Unit was called to the scene and determined the items were IEDs.

"Neighbours were required to both evacuate and shelter in place while the IEDs were rendered safe and the residence was further searched. Stolen property, drugs and cash were seized and several people have been charged," LPS said in an update Friday.

Three Lethbridge residents are facing charges in connection with the incident.

Shaun Ryan Hlavach is charged with:

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

12 counts of possessing a prohibited weapon

Two counts of knowingly possessing a prohibited weapon

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Seven counts of possession of an explosive substance

Two counts of possession of stolen property

Three counts of possession of identity documents

Allyson Lauren Deal is charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Jocko Slade Trotter was charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Hlavach is scheduled for a bail hearing on Sept. 28 while Deal is expected to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Nov. 6. Trotter will appear on Nov. 24.