CALGARY – Police are trying to track down suspects in connection with a shooting that took place on Thursday night in the southeast.

Investigators were called to the scene on Erin Croft Crescent S.E. at just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident, but one of the bullets did hit a home.

They add several shell casings were found at the scene.

There are no details on any suspects at this time.