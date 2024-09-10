Calgary strip mall plagued by nighttime social disorder

A seemingly ordinary strip mall in northeast Calgary has become a hub for social disorder, prompting concerns from local residents and businesses.

The Savanna Bazaar, located about three kilometres east of the Calgary airport, has been the home of disruptive behaviour for more than a year.

Area residents say it is particularly unruly on weekends and holidays.

Police say owners of muscle cars – mostly but not exclusively young men – are performing stunts, revving their engines loudly and engaging in reckless behaviour.

Complaints of open drinking, fireworks and fighting are common.

There have been arrests for assault and impaired driving at the location.

"Unsafe. Everything from stunting, extremely loud vehicles. There's assaults, there's harassing behaviour, there's driving impaired, there's a variety of different criminal offences that have occurred," said Staff Sgt. Travis Juska of the Calgary Police Service.

The situation has deteriorated to the point where a community safety officer is now dedicated to managing complaints from the area.

Juska says the sheer volume of complaints from Savanna Bazaar has made policing it nearly a full-time job.

Juska says police will step up enforcement.

"It's unfortunate that several times when enforcement action has been taken, that that has not been a deterrent for those people," Juska said.

"It's important for the police that when we see offenders or people who are unwilling to change their behaviour, that we are escalating our enforcement to achieve the result that we were looking for, which ultimately is a safe community at that location."

Local residents have also expressed concerns about feeling unsafe, with some women and girls reporting harassment and intimidation.

Ward 5's Coun. Raj Dhaliwal has heard firsthand from constituents about the problems.

"Mostly incivilities where people are driving through the plaza, they are spinning doughnuts and hanging around late at night," Dhaliwal said.

"But we are also hearing, especially from some women and girls who have reached out, that they feel uncomfortable and are being chased around. Some people are chasing them places, harassing them and people are just scared after dark or after 6 p.m. to go to these businesses."

To address the growing concerns, the area councillor and the Calgary Police Service are hosting a community safety forum on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Savanna Bazaar parking lot.

The event is aimed at providing an opportunity for residents and business owners to voice their concerns and work with authorities to develop solutions to the problems.