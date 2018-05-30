CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate stabbing on downtown LRT platform
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 7:29AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 30, 2018 8:56AM MDT
Emergency crews were called to a stabbing at an LRT platform in the downtown core on Wednesday morning.
Police, EMS and firefighters responded to the platform at 7th Avenue and 8 Street S.W. at about 7:00 a.m.
Police say the victim was stabbed by a man in his 20s, who then fled the scene.
A man was stabbed in the face and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating and say there is no danger to the public.