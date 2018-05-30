Emergency crews were called to a stabbing at an LRT platform in the downtown core on Wednesday morning.

Police, EMS and firefighters responded to the platform at 7th Avenue and 8 Street S.W. at about 7:00 a.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed by a man in his 20s, who then fled the scene.

A man was stabbed in the face and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and say there is no danger to the public.