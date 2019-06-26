Police investigate sudden death at residence in Rundle
Police were called to a home in the Rundle area on June 25, 2019.
CTV News Calgary
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 7:02AM MDT
One person was found dead in a home in the city's northeast on Tuesday evening and police are investigating.
A man inside a home in the Rundle area called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. saying someone was in medical distress.
Police found one person dead inside the home.
The death is considered undetermined at this time and the medical examiner has been called in.