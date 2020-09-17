CALGARY -- Police are looking for the public's help to learn more about a fire that occurred in the northwest Airdrie community of Stonegate early Wednesday.

Members of the Airdrie Fire Department (AFD) were called to respond to a small fire burning near a home in the 100 block of Stonegate Close N.W. at about 2:34 a.m. on Sept. 15.

By the time they arrived, fire crews found a resident of the community had already put out the fire, which had been burning between a fence and a two-storey home, with a garden hose.

The AFD found light smoke showing on the exterior of the home and proceeded to conduct a search inside.

"Light smoke was noted but there was no active fire within the home," the AFD said in a release.

No one was injured as a result of the fire but officials, along with members of the RCMP, are investigating the cause of the incident.

RCMP are asking anyone who lives in the area that might have video of the fire that could show how it began to contact them.

If you have any information regarding this fire, you are asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.