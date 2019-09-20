

The Calgary Police Service's high risk offender program is monitoring the activities of Michael Christopher Delmas after the 36-year-old was released following the completion of his most recent prison sentence.

According to police, Delmas was released in Calgary Friday morning after serving his six-and-a-half year sentence in connection with a sexual assault in Medicine Hat.

Delmas' prior convictions include:

Sexual interference

Sexual assault

Robbery

Flight from police

Fraud

Theft

Break-and-enter

Weapon charges

Delmas is described as:

180 cm (5'11") tall

Weighing 82 kg (180 lbs)

Having a medium build

Having brown hair

Having brown eyes

The Calgary Police Service has released a photo of Delmas and issued a public warning regarding his release "in the interest of public safety", but the organization emphasizes it does not condone vigilante action.