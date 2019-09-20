Police issue warning as high-risk offender released in Calgary
Michael Christopher Delmas, 36, was released in Calgary on September 20, 2019 following the completion of his prison sentence (CPS)
CTV News Calgary
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 11:48AM MDT
The Calgary Police Service's high risk offender program is monitoring the activities of Michael Christopher Delmas after the 36-year-old was released following the completion of his most recent prison sentence.
According to police, Delmas was released in Calgary Friday morning after serving his six-and-a-half year sentence in connection with a sexual assault in Medicine Hat.
Delmas' prior convictions include:
- Sexual interference
- Sexual assault
- Robbery
- Flight from police
- Fraud
- Theft
- Break-and-enter
- Weapon charges
Delmas is described as:
- 180 cm (5'11") tall
- Weighing 82 kg (180 lbs)
- Having a medium build
- Having brown hair
- Having brown eyes
The Calgary Police Service has released a photo of Delmas and issued a public warning regarding his release "in the interest of public safety", but the organization emphasizes it does not condone vigilante action.