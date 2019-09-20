The Calgary Police Service's high risk offender program is monitoring the activities of Michael Christopher Delmas after the 36-year-old was released following the completion of his most recent prison sentence.

According to police, Delmas was released in Calgary Friday morning after serving his six-and-a-half year sentence in connection with a sexual assault in Medicine Hat.

Delmas' prior convictions include:

  • Sexual interference
  • Sexual assault
  • Robbery
  • Flight from police
  • Fraud
  • Theft
  • Break-and-enter
  • Weapon charges

Delmas is described as:

  • 180 cm (5'11") tall
  • Weighing 82 kg (180 lbs)
  • Having a medium build
  • Having brown hair
  • Having brown eyes

The Calgary Police Service has released a photo of Delmas and issued a public warning regarding his release "in the interest of public safety", but the organization emphasizes it does not condone vigilante action.