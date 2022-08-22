Police say the number of shootings in Calgary is up — by a lot

Crime prevention advocates say the recent string of shootings in Calgary points to larger societal issues.

“This is all about root causes. What is going on in those communities that is causing this or bringing the organized crime into these communities, if that’s what it is?” said Jean Bota, president of the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association.

Since Thursday, police have responded to three unrelated shootings. That brings the total number of shootings in the city so far this year to 94 — only two away from eclipsing the total number of shootings for all of 2021.

That’s also up from 54 shootings at this time last year, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

Police say this level of violence is concerning and has significant impact on their resources.

“Shooting investigations are complex and require resources from across the service to collect evidence, complete forensic examinations and identify suspects,” said Deputy Chief Chad Tawfik of the CPS Bureau of Community Policing in a news release.

“In addition to our efforts, community support and witness information are vital for us to be able to hold offenders accountable. Without complete co-operation, we only have one piece of the puzzle.”

On Thursday, 31-year-old Nakita Baron was fatally shot in the community of Evergreen. Her husband was also shot and remains in hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted but are still working to determine the motive.

Just four days later, police responded to two other shootings in less than 24 hours.

The first happened in the Radisson Heights neighbourhood around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar where a man was shot dead.

That investigation is in the early stages, but police believe it was a targeted shooting.

The second happened hours later, around 7 p.m. in Penbrooke Meadows. Police responded to reports of two vehicles exchanging gunfire in the 5500 block of 8 Avenue S.E.

Police found one vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting and a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He has since been released from hospital.

The second vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police believe this shooting was also targeted, and a result of organized crime conflict.

Bota said poverty, mental health, additions, domestic abuse and language barriers all contribute to crime, as well as what supports are available to youth and families in those communities.

She said in addition to policing, there are community-based solutions to reducing gun violence and other crime.

“Bringing all the players to the table and saying ‘how can we change this?’ Not that it’s going to be instantaneous, but it empowers people,” Bota told CTV News.

Doug Spencer, a former Vancouver gang squad detective, said Calgary and Vancouver are closely linked when it comes to gang activity.

“You can see the run-off between Vancouver and Calgary in Kelowna, which is where they basically meet. It’s a corridor where they exchange guns, they exchange drugs from province to province,” he said.

Spencer said a big part of the problem is how accessible guns are in Canada.

“You can’t rid the streets of guns because you can get a gun anytime you want. These guys, they know how to do it, right, so, you’ve got to work on the end of smuggling them, like tighten up the border,” he said.

Spencer added that educating youth on the consequences is key to reducing crime.

Calgary police say in general, a vast majority of shootings are targeted, but less than 25 per cent are related to organized crime.

Police say targeted shootings are often the result of domestic violence, personal disputes and arguments.

Anyone with information about any of the recent shootings is asked to call the Calgary Police Service or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.