Police say the number of shootings in Calgary is up — by a lot

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

  • DFO fines B.C. man $12K for sailing and diving too close to orcas

    Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) recently served a $12,000 fine to a B.C. man for getting too close to orcas, the largest fine of this type to ever be handed out in Canada. The commercial diver was in the area when a pod of seven Northern Resident Killer Whales swam by Prince Rupert, B.C., on April 25, 2020.

  • Unique 'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Victoria

    Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may be excited to learn that a new Airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment from the show has opened in Victoria, B.C. The suite, called "The One with the Purple Apartment," is located in a heritage building in the downtown core.

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina