Police searching for boy, 13, missing from Riverbend

Calgary police are asking for help searching for a teenage boy who went missing in southeast Calgary last week.

Police say Damien, 13, was last seen in the 300 block of Riverglen Drive S.E. in the community of Riverbend on Thursday, June 13.

Nothing is indicating foul play in Damien’s disappearance, but police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Police believe he could be in the communities of Willow Park or Southwood, or in the area of Southland Drive and Macleod Trail S.W.

Damien is described as approximately 5’2” (157 centimetres) tall, approximately 110 pounds (49 kilograms) with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black Reebok track pants, a black hat with a red logo and black and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information about Damien’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.