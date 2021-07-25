CALGARY -- Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in northeast Calgary Sunday evening.

Juliet Bero was last seen around 7:55 p.m. running from a playground at 157 Skyview Link NE, according to police. They added witnesses saw her running towards a townhouse complex at the intersection of Skyview Parade and Skyview Link NE

CPS describes Bero as 127 cm tall and weighing 35 kg, with black, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with white writing, white capri pants, white Nike runners and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on Bero is asked to contact CPS at 403-226-1234 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.