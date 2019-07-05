The Calgary police are asking for help from the public to find someone who helped out a sexual assault victim.

The incident in question occurred sometime between late Monday, June 17, 2019 and the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, when a woman was walking on the highway shoulder just past city limits, beyond McKnight Blvd N.E.

Someone driving past stopped to help the woman, who is described as a Caucasian with a petite frame.

Police investigators are looking for the driver, as well as any other witnesses who may have observed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers, through the following:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org