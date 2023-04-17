Police seek dash-cam footage after woman found dead in southeast alley

Calgary police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered in an alley in the community of Forest Heights on Monday.

Police were called to the 700 block of 40 Street S.E. at roughly 9:10 a.m.

The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating the death, which at this time is considered suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Officers are in the process of reviewing security footage from the vicinity, and are asking for anyone with CCTV or dash-cam video from the area of 40 Street and Fonda Way S.E. from April 15 until April 17 to call 403-2666-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.