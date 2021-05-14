CALGARY -- Investigators are looking for the public's help to identify a man believed to have information about a fire that was intentionally set inside a northeast Calgary home earlier this month.

Officials say a group of suspects broke into a home in the 1000 block of Drury Avenue N.E. between 4 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on May 6.

While the group was inside the home, a fire was set.

Now, police are sharing images of a person of interest who they say could know something about the people responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person of interest in this arson investigation is asked to call the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234. Tips can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers:

TEXT: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org