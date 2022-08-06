Police seek evidence linked to murder of Calgary woman

Police officers, with assistance from the public, will be conducting a search on the Siksika First Nation for evidence believed to be connected to the murder of Tammie Doreen Howard.

Howard, who was also known as "Irish," was last seen in December 2016 and reported missing by her family in April 2017.

Last month, investigators released details in the case that led them to believe that she had been murdered. Her remains have not been located.

At that time, police announced they were looking for a light-coloured Jeep Wrangler that is believed to be connected to the incident.

Investigators have not said what they are looking for now, but thank the Siksika Nation for their cooperation.

The search will be conducted by CPS along with members of the Gleichen RCMP and Calgary Search and Rescue Association.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

