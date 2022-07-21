Missing Calgary woman believed to have been murdered: police

Missing Calgary woman believed to have been murdered: police

Calgarian Tammie Howard was reported missing by family members in April 2017. Police believe she was the victim of a homicide. (supplied) Calgarian Tammie Howard was reported missing by family members in April 2017. Police believe she was the victim of a homicide. (supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take

Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.

Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal

Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina