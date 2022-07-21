Missing Calgary woman believed to have been murdered: police

A Calgary woman who was reported missing in 2017 is believed to have been killed, according to police.

Calgary Police Service officials are scheduled to provide additional details regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Tammie 'Irish' Howard, and her suspected murder, during a Thursday afternoon media conference.

According to police, the ongoing five-year investigation into the missing persons report has tied a light-coloured Jeep Wrangler to her death.

Calgary Police Service members are searching for a Jeep Wrangler, similar to the one in this stock photo, in connection with the disappearance and murder of Tammie Howard. (file/CPS)

Family members reported Howard's disappearance to police in April 2017, after last hearing from her on Christmas Eve of 2016. Police said Howard had a high-risk lifestyle and it was not uncommon for her to be out of contact with family for extended periods of time. She was 49 years old when she was reported missing.

Investigators have not disclosed the nature of Howard's death, if her body has been located or whether an arrest has been made in the case.

Anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.