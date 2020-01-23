CALGARY -- Calgary police are seeking information about graffiti painted on a car in Douglas Glen Wednesday night that is being investigated as a hate-motivated crime.

The incident took place between 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 and 7 a.m. Thursday morning, when the windshield on a 2004 silver Honda Accord parked along Douglas Glen Crescent S.E. was broken and the words 'P***" and "FOB" were spray painted on the body of the car.

The police investigating believe the vehicle was targeted based on the owner's ethnicity.

The windshield of the car was also visibly damaged.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage related to the incident is asked to contact the police's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously, through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, through www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or using the "P3 Tips" app.