CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police seek public assistance to locate man wanted on 19 warrants

    Calgary police are trying to locate Darby Cole Hamilton. (Photo: Calgary police) Calgary police are trying to locate Darby Cole Hamilton. (Photo: Calgary police)
    Calgary police are asking for public assistance to locate a man wanted on a number of warrants.

    Darby Cole Hamilton, 53, is wanted on 19 warrants, including criminal harassment and failure to comply with the provisions of a protection order.

    He’s described as 5’3” tall, weighing 130 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

