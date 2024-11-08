Police seek public assistance to locate man wanted on 19 warrants

Calgary police are asking for public assistance to locate a man wanted on a number of warrants.

Darby Cole Hamilton, 53, is wanted on 19 warrants, including criminal harassment and failure to comply with the provisions of a protection order.

He’s described as 5’3” tall, weighing 130 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.