CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police seize guns, more than $70K in drugs during Calgary trafficking investigation

    Calgary police seized a 303 caliber, bolt-action rifle; a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and an airsoft gun as part of a drug trafficking investigation. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service) Calgary police seized a 303 caliber, bolt-action rifle; a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and an airsoft gun as part of a drug trafficking investigation. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)
    Share

    Police seized guns and more than $70,000 worth of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, from a Calgary home as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

    The investigation was launched in February, after police received tips about two men believed to be involved in drug trafficking, according to a Tuesday news release.

    Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of 39 Street S.E. on March 20, seizing drugs, including:

    • 605 grams of methamphetamine;
    • 267 grams of cocaine;
    • 1,478 doses of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD);
    • 1,505 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB);
    • 35 grams of fentanyl;
    • 332 grams of hashish;
    • 53 grams of psilocybin;
    • 32 pills of psilocybin;
    • Five grams of heroin; and
    • Seven pills of morphine.

    Police also located a 303 caliber, bolt-action rifle; a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, ammunition, handgun magazines, an airsoft gun and $9,340 cash.

    Two men were arrested and charged as part of the investigation.

    Jibril Mohamed, 33, of Calgary, is facing 13 charges related to drug trafficking and firearms. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

    Christopher Atkins, 39, of Calgary, was charged with six charges, including five related to drug trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

    Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News