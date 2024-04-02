Police seize guns, more than $70K in drugs during Calgary trafficking investigation

Police seized guns and more than $70,000 worth of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, from a Calgary home as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

The investigation was launched in February, after police received tips about two men believed to be involved in drug trafficking, according to a Tuesday news release.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of 39 Street S.E. on March 20, seizing drugs, including:

605 grams of methamphetamine;

267 grams of cocaine;

1,478 doses of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD);

1,505 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB);

35 grams of fentanyl;

332 grams of hashish;

53 grams of psilocybin;

32 pills of psilocybin;

Five grams of heroin; and

Seven pills of morphine.

Police also located a 303 caliber, bolt-action rifle; a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, ammunition, handgun magazines, an airsoft gun and $9,340 cash.

Two men were arrested and charged as part of the investigation.

Jibril Mohamed, 33, of Calgary, is facing 13 charges related to drug trafficking and firearms. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

Christopher Atkins, 39, of Calgary, was charged with six charges, including five related to drug trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.