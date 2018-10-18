Residents in the southwest community of Haysboro are being advised to be on the lookout for a bear that was spotted in the area late Wednesday evening.

Calgary police say they were alerted by a member of the public and that the bear was seen near Hanover Road.

Please be aware there is a bear in the community of Haysboro, last seen near Hanover Rd. We are working with Fish and Wildlife. Call our non-emergency line @ 403-266-1234 if you spot it, and please don't confront it. #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 18, 2018

Police say they are working with Fish and Wildlife but that they have not found the bear.

They also say that they are not actively searching the area and are waiting to see if the bear will appear again.

Anyone who sees the bear is being told not to confront it and to call police at the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.