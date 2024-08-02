Police watchdog investigates officer-involved shooting in Medicine Hat, Alta.

An exchange of gunfire between police and a suspect in Medicine Hat late last month left multiple officers and the suspect injured.

The province's police watchdog is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says Medicine Hat police were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of 8th Street S.W. on July 27.

According to ASIRT, the 911 call that brought them there was regarding a suite occupant firing a gun.

It's alleged somebody in the suite then fired at officers, injuring several, while they were removing other occupants from the building.

ASIRT says police returned fire and retreated.

"Tactical members arrived and later removed an injured man from the suite. He was transported to hospital with gunshot wounds," ASIRT said.

"A firearm was recovered from within the apartment building."

As it investigates, ASIRT is asking anyone with information or video relevant to the incident to call 403-592-4306.

ASIRT is called in whenever the actions of police in Alberta result in serious injury or death or in situations where police misconduct is alleged.