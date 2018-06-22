Calgary police have been involved in a standoff in the community of Sunalta for several hours and continue to block a number of roads in the area.

An assault was reported in the community at about 6:00 a.m. and a number of police units descended on the scene soon after.

Officers blocked 12th Avenue at 16th Street S.W. and continue to hold the scene.

Just before noon police used stun grenades in an attempt to get the suspect to come out of the home.

They have also been using a megaphone to try to communicate with the person.

The investigation is still active and traffic continues to be rerouted around the area.