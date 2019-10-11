CALGARY — A portion of Grotto Mountain, near Canmore, was closed Thursday after a grizzly sow and her cubs were spotted in the area.

The closure extends from east of Cougar Creek to the top of the front side of Grotto Mountain, extending to the Burnco Pit area. It includes all trails as well as Echo Canyon.

The province is offering tips for avoiding a bear encounter, including:

Remain alert

Shouting regularly or singing loudly is far more effective than using bear bells

Keep your ears open. Do not wear headphones or earbuds while on trails

Watch for fresh bear signs. Tracks, scat and digs indicate that a bear has been in the area. Leave the area if the signs are fresh or if you encounter carrion

Travel in groups and during daylight whenever possible

Keep your dog on a leash or leave it at home.

Be cautious about bear safety & fishing

Carry and know how to use bear spray

Bear sighting should be reported to Kananaskis Country Emergency Services at 403-591-7755.