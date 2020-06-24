CALGARY -- Some say it’s the worst road inside Calgary city limits — and their vehicles have the dents to prove it.

A stretch just east of Stony Trail littered with potholes and loose rocks has Belvedere residents up in arms, and they say the city isn’t doing anything to help.

The road in question is 23rd Avenue S.E. near ‪84th Street.

Greg Handle lives nearby.

“It’s totally dangerous,“ Handle said. “All of the other roads to our houses were all paved to match the roads (nearby), but then the city graded it by accident and they’ve never put it back to what it was.”

Handle had to call a tow truck Tuesday night after his car got stuck in a pothole along the road.

“I was literally trying to drive on the top of that ridge and I fell off,” Handle said. “And that was a wrap.”

The road is quite the popular topic around Belvedere. In fact, while conducting interviews, nine different residents approached CTV News cameras to complain.

In fact, some say Handle’s car wasn’t the first to need to need a tow.

“You don’t want me to say what I think about this road,” resident Cheryl Cullen said. “It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

One passerby said his family refers to the stretch as the “highway to hell.”

Those who can speak about it without swearing say while driving along 23rd street they need a focused plan of attack.

“Every day is different,” Peggy Huston said. “You just pick a side that looks good (and drive there).”

Huston is referring to a typical strategy among drivers: swerving in and out of the potholes to avoid getting stuck.

Though the road’s speed limit is 50 kilometres an hour, the dozens of vehicles spotted by CTV News cameras Wednesday morning didn’t make it anywhere close to the maximum. Drivers say going faster would be unsafe.

Handle says 311 workers told him on Tuesday the city would eventually foot his towing bill. But he’s still concerned the city hasn’t just fixed the road.

A spokesperson with the city’s Roads Department said the stretch is on “a list” of to-dos for workers, but it currently doesn’t have priority.

The spokesperson said it should be done in the “near future,” but could not provide any more specifics.



