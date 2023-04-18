Premier and Alberta NDP leader speak at 'Report to the Community' event in Calgary

Both Leaders of Alberta's largest provincial parties spoke in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn't for an election debate.

Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley were invited by Calgary Economic Development and answered questions posed by Calgary's Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

The premier and opposition leader took the stage at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre but didn't share it at the same time.

While this event was all about economic performance and projection for Calgary, both positioned themselves as the future leader of the province.

Just over 1,500 people filled the audience for the Report to the Community event, back in person after a hiatus.

The event was meant to focus on the challenges the city faces and some of the recent successes but the party leaders took the opportunity to hint at their platforms.

Up first, Notley spoke about diversifying the economy and expanding post-secondary support to keep young people in the province.

When it was her turn, Smith spoke about the economy.

While the election hasn't officially been called, each leader signalled to the crowd about their leadership styles.

"We've been through some tough times in Alberta economically, fiscally. If we don't turn our mind to ensuring that the recovery we are starting to experience is shared by everyone, then we will have the kinds of problems that you describe," Notley said.

"We had our Alberta is Calling campaign and it's working. We have six-quarters of people moving into our province and I think that's going to keep on going. We just want to make sure that we have stability, that people know they have a low-tax environment, they can trust a regulatory environment and we are looking forward to that continuing," Smith said.