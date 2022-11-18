Premier Danielle Smith to speak to Calgary's business community

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the firing of the Alberta Health Services' board of directors on Nov. 18, making good on a promise she made during the campaign for the UCP leadership. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the firing of the Alberta Health Services' board of directors on Nov. 18, making good on a promise she made during the campaign for the UCP leadership.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina